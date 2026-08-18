Harry Kane confirms Bayern Munich extension talks set to start

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Harry Kane has scored a remarkable 146 goals in 147 games in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

MUNICH – Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has said he is set to start negotiations to extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions beyond 2027.

Speaking at a media day in Munich on Aug 17, the 33-year-old England captain told reporters the discussions had been delayed until after he returned from a post-World Cup holiday, but would begin soon.

“I’m not sure exactly when, but they’ll start this week or next week,” Kane said of the extension talks.

“We’re calm, they’re calm with the situation. Obviously, now’s the time to start talking, because with only a year left it’s important.

“But both sides are relaxed and I’m pretty sure there’ll be talks this week or next week.”

Kane arrived at Bayern on a four-year deal in 2023 and has won two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup, while making the Champions League semi-finals in two out of three seasons.

He has scored a remarkable 146 goals in 147 games in all competitions for Bayern.

Bayern have repeatedly said they want to extend Kane’s deal at the club, having called the former Spurs striker their “best transfer ever” at the end of last season.

German media reported Kane’s new deal would run until at least 2029.

On Aug 18 , German World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus said Kane should be the favourite for the Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded in October.

Matthaus, who won the award in 1991, said Kane “deserves” the award more than any other player after a stellar season, in which he scored 61 goals in 51 games.

“(Kane) delivered outstanding performances and, in my opinion, didn’t have a single weak spell,” Matthaus wrote in a column for Sky Germany.

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern play at Borussia Dortmund in the season-opening Supercup on Aug 22 . AFP