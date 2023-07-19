Harry Kane can help Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala

SINGAPORE – It is not difficult to imagine highly sought-after striker Harry Kane waving goodbye after playing his last game in a Tottenham Hotspur jersey against Lion City Sailors at the National Stadium on July 26 as part of the Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig.

While it is unlikely that the England skipper would remain in the Republic to then turn out for German suitors Bayern Munich against Liverpool at the same venue on Aug 2, Jamal Musiala hopes Kane will eventually join him at the Allianz Arena before the new season starts.

In an online media roundtable on Wednesday, the 20-year-old German international told The Straits Times: “Kane is a great player and I think he would help us... I trust in Bayern and whatever work or transfer they feel is necessary to help the team, I think they’ll do a good job.”

Bayern may have made the news with a 27-0 pre-season win over ninth-tier FC Rottach-Egern on Tuesday, with Musiala netting five times, but there is no masking how the German giants known as FC Hollywood have missed a superstar striker since Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

In eight seasons, the Pole had scored 344 goals in 375 games to help Bayern win the 2020 Champions League, eight straight Bundesliga titles, the 2020 Club World Cup and nine other trophies.

After he left, no player came close to matching his 43 goal-per-season average, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring 17 times in 30 games, as Bayern won only the Bundesliga and the Supercup.

Even then, they limped over the line to claim the league title on goal difference, as they capitalised on Borussia Dortmund being held by Mainz on a dramatic final day.

Kane, with a season average of just over 30 goals in his past nine terms at Spurs, fits that bill.

Bayern and Spurs representatives met on July 13 to discuss the move and, while there has been no updates, Kane has just one year left on his contract, and Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness was confident as he told Sport1: “Kane wants to play internationally and, luckily for us, Tottenham will not be active internationally next year.

“Kane has signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and, if he keeps to his word, then we’ll get him because then Tottenham will have to buckle.”

It had been a tumultuous season for Bayern as they struggled in the league by their lofty standards, as Julian Nagelsmann was replaced by Thomas Tuchel in March.

Musiala gave a glimpse into the difficulties they were facing during their inconsistent last term, with the exciting attacking midfielder taken out of his comfort zone as he was also required to play as a defensive midfielder and a wide midfielder or forward at times.