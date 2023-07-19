Harry Kane can help Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala

SINGAPORE – It is not difficult to imagine highly sought-after striker Harry Kane waving goodbye after playing his last game in a Tottenham Hotspur jersey against Lion City Sailors at the National Stadium on July 26 as part of the Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig.
While it is unlikely that the England skipper would remain in the Republic to then turn out for German suitors Bayern Munich against Liverpool at the same venue on Aug 2, Jamal Musiala hopes Kane will eventually join him at the Allianz Arena before the new season starts.
In an online media roundtable on Wednesday, the 20-year-old German international told The Straits Times: “Kane is a great player and I think he would help us... I trust in Bayern and whatever work or transfer they feel is necessary to help the team, I think they’ll do a good job.”
Bayern may have made the news with a 27-0 pre-season win over ninth-tier FC Rottach-Egern on Tuesday, with Musiala netting five times, but there is no masking how the German giants known as FC Hollywood have missed a superstar striker since Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona in the summer of 2022.
In eight seasons, the Pole had scored 344 goals in 375 games to help Bayern win the 2020 Champions League, eight straight Bundesliga titles, the 2020 Club World Cup and nine other trophies.
After he left, no player came close to matching his 43 goal-per-season average, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring 17 times in 30 games, as Bayern won only the Bundesliga and the Supercup.
Even then, they limped over the line to claim the league title on goal difference, as they capitalised on Borussia Dortmund being held by Mainz on a dramatic final day.
Kane, with a season average of just over 30 goals in his past nine terms at Spurs, fits that bill.
Bayern and Spurs representatives met on July 13 to discuss the move and, while there has been no updates, Kane has just one year left on his contract, and Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness was confident as he told Sport1: “Kane wants to play internationally and, luckily for us, Tottenham will not be active internationally next year.
“Kane has signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and, if he keeps to his word, then we’ll get him because then Tottenham will have to buckle.”
It had been a tumultuous season for Bayern as they struggled in the league by their lofty standards, as Julian Nagelsmann was replaced by Thomas Tuchel in March.
Musiala gave a glimpse into the difficulties they were facing during their inconsistent last term, with the exciting attacking midfielder taken out of his comfort zone as he was also required to play as a defensive midfielder and a wide midfielder or forward at times.
He said: “The second half of the season was difficult for us as a whole team to get good rhythm going, to play consistently. Both coaches have different strategies, which is normal. A transition like that might take a little bit longer just to understand the philosophy from the different coaches.”
He also shared how Tuchel has advised him to pick the right moments between when to dribble and when to keep it simple, and to make use of his fine first touch to get away from opponents to create more space to work his magic.
Despite contributing 16 goals and as many assists in 47 games and earning a Golden Boy nomination, Musiala added: “Personally, I was also not really in a good rhythm and I also played in different positions.
“Most of my life, I played at 10, where I’m most comfortable and can show my full capabilities the most. But all the lessons I’ve learnt from playing at the six or on the wings helped me to be the player I am right now. It’s just that it was all just a bit tough mentally for the whole season and it got a bit tough towards the end.”
Nevertheless, the basketball and NBA 2K fan – he claims to be the best player and shooter at his club even if he credits Alphonso Davies as the better dribbler – rebounded by scoring the 89th-minute match winner through a brilliant right-footed curler in the season-ending 2-1 victory at Cologne in May.
Musiala said: “The goal was a great moment, it was a big relief for me. I love scoring goals and to score in a moment like that... I was just filled with emotions.
“(For the new season) I’ve learnt if stuff is not going well, we just need to stick to the basics a bit, to do them right. And then as we get into the flow of the game, we can start trying new things and be more creative.”
Even as he acknowledged anything can happen in the hyperactive transfer market, Musiala committed himself to Bayern for the near future.
He said: “I’m very comfortable and happy here at Bayern right now, I’m just focusing on playing well right here and right now, and not focusing too much about what could happen in the future.”
Tickets for the Singapore Festival of Football, which includes Liverpool’s friendly against Leicester City on July 30, are available at https://premier.ticketek.com.sg/shows/show.aspx?sh=SFFUM