Happy Ronaldo vows to write history with United

The European football transfer window closed yesterday with one name dominating all others.

Cristiano Ronaldo declared he was back where he belonged after he re-joined Manchester United from Juventus on a two-year deal, with the forward dedicating the move to his mentor Alex Ferguson.

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we've made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution," he wrote on Instagram yesterday.

"It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands."

Juve said the transfer fee was €15 million (S$23.8 million) plus €8 million in performance-related add-ons, as Ronaldo returns to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003 to 2009.

He added: "My first domestic league, my first (FA) Cup, my first call to the Portuguese national team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d'Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.

"History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! I'm back where I belong. Let's make it happen once again... Sir Alex, this one is for you."

Ferguson signed Ronaldo when he was a teenager in 2003 and the British media reported last week that the Scot convinced the 36-year-old to return to United.

The Portugal captain has often spoken in glowing terms of his time at the English side and has previously described Ferguson as his "father in football".

The Premier League club responded to the post, saying: "Welcome home, Cristiano."

Ronaldo is set to join the squad after the international break and could make his first start on Sept 11 when United host Newcastle, if he returns unscathed from his duties with the Selecao.

On the return of the United talisman, manager and former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being.

"To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

"I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad... I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started."

Elsewhere, West Ham signed Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow for €30 million plus €9 million in add-ons, on a five-year deal.

