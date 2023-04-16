Hammer blow for Arsenal after 2-2 draw with West Ham

LONDON – Arsenal blew a two-goal lead for the second game in a row as Bukayo Saka’s penalty miss proved crucial in the Premier League leaders’ damaging 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday.

The Gunners struck twice in the first 10 minutes at the London Stadium, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

But, just seven days after squandering a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, Mikel Arteta’s men again cracked under the pressure of the title race.

Said Benrahma’s penalty reduced the deficit for West Ham before the interval. Then, after Saka fired his spot kick wide early in the second half, Jarrod Bowen volleyed in an equaliser for the hosts.

“Very disappointing. The way we started was superb again, we were in total control, then we lost purpose,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“We gave them hope, conceded a terrible penalty, then credit to them. We got on the roller coaster where everything is going around, corners and throw ins, and we never got away from that. The purpose we needed for third and fourth goal, I didn’t see it.”

When asked if there is even more pressure on Arsenal now in the title race, he added: “It’s the same, I don’t know how many notches there were a few months ago. We can’t control it.”

The draw was a hammer blow for Arsenal, who sit four points clear of second-placed Manchester City (70) but have ceded the momentum to Pep Guardiola’s team.

City had closed within three points of the Gunners after beating Leicester 3-1 on Saturday and it is the champions who have the destiny of the title in their hands, despite trailing Arsenal for much of the season.

City, who have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, crucially have a game in hand on Arsenal. With a home game against Arsenal on April 26, they know they will lift a fifth title in six seasons if they win their remaining eight matches.

While Guardiola’s men are battle-tested in handling the tension of the title race, Arsenal’s young squad look to be suffering an ill-timed attack of nerves.

It could have been so different after they needed just seven minutes to take the lead as Odegaard’s deft pass found Ben White, who delivered a low cross that Jesus slotted home at the far post.