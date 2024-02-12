Haller seals 2-1 Cup of Nations final win for Ivory Coast over Nigeria

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Final - Nigeria v Ivory Coast - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 11, 2024 Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Final - Nigeria v Ivory Coast - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 11, 2024 Ivory Coast's Oumar Diakite celebrates after the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Final - Nigeria v Ivory Coast - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 11, 2024 Ivory Coast players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Final - Nigeria v Ivory Coast - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 11, 2024 Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze remonstrates with Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana and teammates REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Final - Nigeria v Ivory Coast - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 11, 2024 Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and teammates look dejected after Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie scores their first goal REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago

ABIDJAN - Sebastien Haller scored the winning goal nine minutes from the end as hosts Ivory Coast came from behind to claim a third Africa Cup of Nations title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday.

William Troost-Ekong’s header gave Nigeria a first-half lead but Franck Kessie equalised for the Ivorians just past the hour-mark, before Haller got a touch to Simon Adingra’s cross to send the partisan 60,000 crowd into wild celebration. REUTERS

