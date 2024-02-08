Halle strikes as Ivory Coast reach Cup of Nations final

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Semi Final - Ivory Coast v DR Congo - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 7, 2024 Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie in action with DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Semi Final - Ivory Coast v DR Congo - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 7, 2024 Ivory Coast's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Semi Final - Ivory Coast v DR Congo - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 7, 2024 Ivory Coast's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Semi Final - Ivory Coast v DR Congo - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 7, 2024 DR Congo's Yoane Wissa in action with Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Semi Final - Ivory Coast v DR Congo - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 7, 2024 DR Congo players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

ABIDJAN - Sebastien Haller sent hosts Ivory Coast into the Africa Cup of Nations final as they beat Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Wednesday's semi-final at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium.

Haller's 65th-minute goal continued a remarkable recovery by the Ivorians who were almost eliminated in the group phase but will now take on Nigeria in Sunday's final.

Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties in Wednesday's other semi-final in Bouake.

Striker Haller missed two other good chances and Franck Kessie struck the woodwork in a deserved win for Ivory Coast. REUTERS

