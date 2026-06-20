Hakimi ‘calm’ despite facing rape trial, says Morocco World Cup coach

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Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi was regularly booed by the crowd during his side's 1-0 win over Scotland.

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts – Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi is “very calm” despite confirmation that he faces trial in France on rape charges, his national team coach Mohamed Ouahbi said after the 1-0 win over Scotland at the World Cup on June 19 .

“He is fine. He woke up this morning, ate like everyone else, got ready for the game and motivated everyone,” Ouahbi said of the Paris Saint-Germain player.

“He was there in the dressing room, focused and determined to put in a big performance. He did that, and so there is nothing to say. We are behind him, and he is very calm, totally unfazed.”

Hakimi, 27, is facing allegations that he raped a 24-year-old woman in the Paris region in 2023, which he denies.

The reigning African footballer of the year was regularly booed by fans in the crowd of over 64,000 at the Gillette Stadium near Boston during the June 1 9 encounter.

His team’s win over Scotland followed a 1-1 draw with Brazil in their opening World Cup game last weekend, leaving them with four points from two outings in Group C.

They now face Haiti in Atlanta on June 24 as they aim to clinch a place in the next round.

“He will play more great games. He is the best right-back in the world and he is going to show that at this World Cup,” Ouahbi added.

“He is a very important person for me, for the staff, for the players, for the Moroccan team.”

Ismael Saibari was Morocco’s match-winner against Scotland with a goal after just 71 seconds, the earliest so far at the 2026 World Cup.

It was a second goal of the tournament for the 25-year-old, who also netted against Brazil.

The Spanish-born PSV Eindhoven star is understood to be close to sealing a €55 million (S$81.6 million) move to Bayern Munich.

“It has been a dream of mine since I was little to play at a World Cup for my country,” he said, as he played down suggestions that he is the revelation of the tournament so far.

“I have done it, and scored two goals. So I am really pleased but the most important thing is to get out of the group and go as far as possible.” AFP