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Haiti part ways with coach Migne after World Cup campaign

July 14 - Haiti have reached an agreement to part ways with coach Sebastien Migne, ending the Frenchman's tenure after he led the country to their first World Cup appearance since 1974, the football federation announced on Tuesday.

• The decision was made by mutual consent, the federation said in a statement.

• Haiti thanked Migne for his "professionalism, commitment, and dedication".

• Migne, 53, had been in charge of Haiti since 2024.

• Haiti exited the tournament in the group stage after losing 1-0 to Scotland, 3-0 to Brazil and 4-2 to Morocco. REUTERS