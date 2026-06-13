Haiti fans ready communal watch parties for first World Cup in 52 years

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PORT-AU-PRINCE, June 12 - Residents of Haiti's capital have been cleaning streets and building makeshift seating areas as the Caribbean nation prepares for their first World Cup appearance in 52 years, offering a rare moment of celebration amid the country's ongoing turmoil.

Haiti face Scotland in Boston on Saturday in their opening Group C match, marking only the second men's World Cup appearance for the team and their first since 1974.

In Port-au-Prince, where chronic electricity shortages and gang violence have disrupted daily life for years, residents have been preparing communal viewing areas so supporters can watch the match together.

"We will be watching the matches in this area, which is why we are cleaning," football fan Junior Emaus said as residents swept a neighbourhood gathering spot and decorated walls with the Haitian flag.

"We said it would be good to put a screen there to help people enjoy that moment, a very special moment."

Others filled old tyres with sand to create seats for supporters expected to gather for the match.

The World Cup return carries added significance for a country that has endured years of political instability and insecurity.

Haiti have not played a senior men's international at home since 2021, after gang violence surged following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Armed groups later took control of the Stade Sylvio Cator national stadium, forcing the team to play all of their World Cup qualifiers at neutral venues.

Despite the obstacles, anticipation has been building across the capital.

Taxi driver Ronald was among those buying Haitian flags ahead of the opener.

"You know that on Saturday it will be Haiti's first match at the World Cup," he said. "Haiti have to beat Scotland."

For some supporters, the tournament is also providing a chance to follow the team beyond Haiti's borders.

Noel Risnold, who recently obtained a U.S. visa through a State Department-sponsored exchange programme, said he hoped to attend World Cup matches during his visit.

"I am happy first because I received the visa and because I can take advantage of it to support Haiti at the World Cup," Risnold said.

Haiti face long odds in a group that also includes Brazil and Morocco, but fans are embracing a long-awaited return to football's biggest stage. REUTERS