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Haiti alter World Cup shirts after FIFA objects to design

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Colombian sportswear manufacturer Saeta said it changed the design of the Haiti's jersey after FIFA objected to certain visual elements on the uniform.

Colombian sportswear manufacturer Saeta said it changed the design of the Haiti's jersey after FIFA objected to certain visual elements on the uniform.

PHOTO: EPA

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Haiti have changed their World Cup shirts, which depicted a war scene from the country’s battle for independence, after FIFA said they had violated its regulations on political speech, manufacturer Saeta said on June 10.

Colombia-based Saeta said it had collaborated with the Haitian Football Federation on the design, which it said “celebrated the pride, resilience, and spirit” of the Haitian people and was not intended as a political statement.

“During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design,” Saeta said in a statement.

“While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by FIFA.”

Soccer’s world governing body FIFA, the Haitian Football Federation and the team’s media officer did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters for comment.

Haiti open their World Cup campaign against Group C opponents Scotland on June 13 in Boston. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.