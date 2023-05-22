Hail Haaland, City’s goal machine

A year ago, on May 10, 2022, Manchester City announced a new signing that would supercharge their English Premier League title bid for the 2022-23 season.

At just 21, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland – who joined for a fee of around £51 million (S$85.5 million) – had already established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in European football.

With 29 goals in 27 games for Austrian side RB Salzburg, and 86 goals in 89 matches for Dortmund, it was clear he had the potential to become a world-class striker.

His arrival in June was met with excitement but also curiosity.

Haaland was joining a team who were already stacked with attacking talent, even though manager Pep Guardiola did not have a proper No. 9 in his ranks.

That begged the question, would he fit in, especially when City had been winning titles without a target man? Was he able to adapt to the demands of the Premier League?

The answer? An emphatic yes in just his first season in the English top flight.

Record breaker

Haaland’s numbers have been nothing short of extraordinary.

He has scored 52 goals in 50 games in all competitions so far – 36 in the Premier League, 12 in the Champions League, three in the FA Cup and one in the League Cup.

The 22-year-old has already broken multiple records in the process.

He has the most number of goals in a season for City, surpassing Tommy Johnson’s 38 from 1929. His 52 goals are also the most scored by a Premier League player across all competitions, beating the 44 by Mohamed Salah in 2017-18 and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03.

Only Dixie Dean, who scored 63 in 1927-28, has more goals in English football during a single top-flight campaign.

Haaland’s 36 Premier League goals in a single season is another record – the previous mark was 34 shared by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole in 42-game seasons.

The Norwegian hotshot took the fewest games (19) to score four hat-tricks in the league – van Nistelrooy needed 65 games. He is also the quickest to score 10 league goals in a season (six games), continuing that momentum by netting 20 in 14 matches and 30 in 27.

In the Champions League, he took just 25 games to reach 30 goals, which is also a record.

“I didn’t expect him to break the records in the first season, to be honest, but I knew that he would fit in – that the team, the coach, the environment would take him to a higher level,” Otto Addo, the former Ghana manager who mentors young players at Dortmund, told CNN Sport.