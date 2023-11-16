Haifa and Tel Aviv to play UEFA home games in Serbia behind closed doors

Israeli clubs Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv will play their next European home fixtures in Serbia behind closed doors, UEFA announced on Thursday.

Haifa will face Rennes at Belgrade's Stadion Rajko Mitic in Europa League Group F on Nov. 30, while Tel Aviv's Conference League Group B home games against Zorya Luhansk and Gent on Nov. 25 and Dec. 14 will take place at TSC Arena in Backa Topola.

Both Israeli clubs' resumed their campaigns last Thursday after a month's pause due to the Israel-Gaza conflict, with Haifa hosting Villarreal in Cyprus while Tel Aviv visited Ukrainian side Luhansk in Poland.

Tel Aviv are second in their group with six points from three matches, while Haifa are bottom of their section with one point from three games. REUTERS