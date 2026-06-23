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Erling Haaland’s second World Cup double lifts Norway past Senegal

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Erling Haaland scored his second World Cup double to help Norway beat Senegal 3-2.

Erling Haaland scored his second World Cup double to help Norway beat Senegal 3-2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey – Erling Haaland scored twice for the second successive World Cup match as Norway beat Senegal 3-2 on June 22 to move level with France on six points at the top of Group I.

Norway went ahead in the 43rd minute when Kalidou Koulibaly misjudged a clearance and substitute Marcus Pedersen drove into the box and beat Edouard Mendy with a firm shot.

Haaland struck the post before half-time but doubled the lead three minutes after the restart, running on to Martin Odegaard’s through ball and rifling into the top corner.

Ismaila Sarr pulled one back in the 53rd minute after Sadio Mane’s neat pass split the defence, yet Senegal failed to clear again five minutes later and Patrick Berg teed up Haaland to volley in off the crossbar.

Sarr struck his second deep into added time but Norway held on to set up a mouth-watering group decider against France on June 26. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.