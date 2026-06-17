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Haaland spearheads Norway's powerful attack against Iraq

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Brian Snyder

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 16 - Norway coach Stale Solbakken has selected his first-choice attack line - including the English Premier League's top scorer last season Erling Haaland - for the country's first World Cup match since 1998 against Iraq in Group I on Tuesday.

• Solbakken chose Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa to play alongside Haaland up front.

• Fredrik Aursnes got the nod in midfield with winger Oscar Bobb on the bench.

• Iraq's attack will be led by veteran 30-year-old Aymen Hussein alongside Ali Al Hamadi and Ali Jassim.

• Iraq coach Graham Arnold made several changes from the team that lost 2-0 against Venezuela in their last warm-up match.Lineups:Iraq: Jalal Hassan; Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski; Amir Al Ammari, Zaid Ismail, Ibrahim Bayesh; Ali Jassim, Ali Al Hamadi, Aymen Hussein.Norway: Orjan Haskjold Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.