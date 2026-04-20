Haaland gives Manchester City edge over Arsenal in EPL title showdown

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Manchester City's Erling Haaland (right, down) scoring the 2-1 goal against Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya (in green) during the match.

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MANCHESTER - Manchester City are breathing down Arsenal’s necks after Erling Haaland’s strike beat the Gunners 2-1 on April 19 to land a potentially decisive blow in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s men close to within three points of the leaders and have a game in hand with momentum firmly in their favour as Arsenal’s quest for a first league title in 22 years unravels.

Defeat to City in the League Cup final in March has sparked a run of one win in six games in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men, including four consecutive defeats in domestic competitions.

Victory over relegation-bound Burnley on April 22 will take City top for the first time in 2026.

After finishing second for the past three seasons, Arsenal are at risk of seeing another huge chance to end their long wait to be champions of England slip away.

But they will also rue their luck after twice hitting the post, either side of Haaland’s winner in the second half.

After Rayan Cherki’s stunning solo effort opened the scoring, City gifted the visitors a route back into the game when Kai Havertz charged down GIanluigi Donnarumma’s attempted clearance to equalise.

But the difference in quality up front proved the difference.

Haaland pounced to sweep in his 34th goal of the season 25 minutes from time before Havertz headed over a glorious chance deep into stoppage time.

Guardiola’s men looked to prey an Arsenal’s anxiety in a blistering start.

Cherki’s deflected shot then came back off the post and City claims for a penalty against Gabriel Magalhaes for handball were ignored.

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes clashes with Manchester City's Erling Haaland. PHOTO: REUTERS

The visitors were just starting to gain a foothold when a moment of magic from Cherki prised open the Gunners’ notoriously mean defence.

The French international danced through challenges from Gabriel and Declan Rice before coolly slotting in the bottom corner.

However, Arsenal were handed an immediate lifeline thanks to Donnarumma’s disaster.

The giant Italian was the scourge of Arteta’s men when playing for Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

But he handed them a gift as he dallied and allowed Havertz to charge down his attempted clearance into the top corner.

The nature of the equaliser knocked City off their stride and it took until Guardiola’s half-time team talk for the hosts to regain control.

Haaland should have scored when he hit the post after Arsenal failed to clear a corner.

But then came two moments which will haunt Arsenal if they fail to end their long wait to win the title.

Donnarumma redeemed himself with a massive save when one-on-one with Havertz before Martin Odegaard’s follow-up effort was hooked off the line by Matheus Nunes.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (second from right) and Arsenal's Kai Havertz (right, down) in action as Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocks a shot during the match. PHOTO: EPA

Moments later Eberechi Eze hit the inside of the post and saw the ball roll agonisingly along the line rather than into Donnarumma’s net.

City pounced on their moment of fortune to retake the lead.

Haaland outmuscled Gabriel to meet Nico O’Reilly’s cross and hooked past David Raya.

Arsenal were denied by the woodwork once more when Gabriel’s header deflected off O’Reilly onto the post and Havertz failed to turn in the rebound.

Gabriel was then lucky to stay on the field after an attempted headbutt on Haaland received only a yellow card.

But they had the chance to level when Havertz connected sweetly with Leandro Trossard’s cross, but could not keep his hader down.

Arteta fell the ground in disbelief but now has the job of trying to raise his players for their final five games of the campaign.

Arsenal have on paper the kinder run-in but appear to have run out of steam when it matters once more. AFP