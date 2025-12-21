Haaland propels Man City to top with double against West Ham

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 20 - Manchester City climbed back to the top of the table with a ruthless 3-0 dismantling of West Ham United on Saturday, as Erling Haaland bagged a double to top Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League goals tally in less than half the time.

Pep Guardiola's men have 37 points after 17 games, while Arsenal, with 36 points, could reclaim top spot when they play at Everton later on Saturday. West Ham remain in the danger zone in 18th on 13 points.

Haaland struck in the fifth minute when his first shot from Phil Foden's cross was parried away by Alphonse Areola. He made no mistake with his second chance, firing home past the goalkeeper.

Tijjani Reijnders doubled City's lead in the 38th minute, and Haaland completed his double in the 69th with an easy tap-in after some woeful West Ham defending for his 104th league goal for City. He cruised past Ronaldo's mark of 103 goals in 236 appearances in England's top flight, reaching 104 in just 114 games. REUTERS