Haaland hammers five as Man City thrash Luton in FA Cup

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Luton Town v Manchester City - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - February 27, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland in action REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Luton Town v Manchester City - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - February 27, 2024 Luton Town's Carlton Morris in action with Manchester City's Manuel Akanji REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Luton Town v Manchester City - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - February 27, 2024 Luton Town's Jordan Clark in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Luton Town v Manchester City - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - February 27, 2024 Luton Town's Jordan Clark celebrates scoring their first goal with Ross Barkley Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Luton Town v Manchester City - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - February 27, 2024 Luton Town's Alfie Doughty fouls Manchester City's Oscar Bobb Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Updated
Feb 28, 2024, 06:12 AM
Published
Feb 28, 2024, 06:12 AM

LUTON, England - Erling Haaland roared back to his best form with a five-goal salvo as Manchester City thumped Luton Town 6-2 at Kenilworth Road to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Luton had no answer to the marauding Norwegian who bagged his eighth City hat-trick before halftime and then scored twice more after the break to kill off a stirring Luton revival.

The 23-year-old Haaland's first four goals were all created by Kevin De Bruyne. Mateo Kovacic also got on the scoresheet for holders City who are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions.

Luton did threaten an unlikely comeback when Jordan Clark found the top corner with a sublime effort on the stroke of halftime and netted again early in the second half to make it 3-2. But a strong City side instantly found another gear to cruise into the hat for the last eight.

The only blemish for City, who face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, was an injury to Jack Grealish who was forced off in the opening period. REUTERS

