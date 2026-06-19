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Haaland goes under the radar in New York City

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Paul Rutherford

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Paul Rutherford

REUTERS

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June 18 - After scoring the goals in Boston that caused seismic shocks in his native country, Norway striker Erling Haaland went incognito to check out the sights of New York with his partner during a well-earned break from the World Cup on Thursday.

Wearing a light-coloured baseball cap and dark sunglasses, the 25-year-old posted pictures of himself and Isabel Haugseng Johansen in Times Square and outside famous eatery Katz's Deli on social media, with New Yorkers seemingly unaware that one of the world's most famous soccer players was in their midst.

"It helps to hide the hair, to be honest," Haaland wrote on Snapchat, referring to his famous flowing blond locks that are usually tied in a knot when he plays.

Haaland scored twice in Norway's dominant 4-1 win over Iraq -- their first World Cup game in 28 years -- and his side's reward was a couple of days off ahead of their meeting with Senegal, who opened their Group I campaign with a 3-1 defeat by France.

Norway and Senegal meet at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on June 22, and Norwegian coach Stale Solbakken said he was more than happy to let his charges loose for a few days' rest and relaxation with friends and family.

"Everyone needs a little break. The guys benefit from clearing their minds a little, and getting away from me and others," Solbakken said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.