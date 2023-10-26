Erling Haaland brace lifts Manchester City to 3-1 win over Young Boys

BERN – Erling Haaland ended his goal drought with a brace, while Manuel Akanji scored on his return to his homeland, as reigning champions Manchester City all but secured their spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-1 win over Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side maintained their 100 per cent record in Group G with three victories, despite their pre-game concerns about playing on the slick artificial turf at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern.

Guardiola told TNT Sports: “I’m just really, really pleased for the way we played; we need one more game to qualify mathematically.”

City can clinch their spot in the knockout stage when they play Young Boys again, this time at home, on Nov 7.

Haaland scored for the first time in six Champions League games with a penalty in the 67th minute, after Mohamed Camara’s tackle on Rodri in the box.

City’s goal-scoring machine added a fabulous second goal, when he moved the ball from his left foot to his right before firing it into the top corner in the 86th minute.

Haaland, who rewrote several scoring records last season, added another one on Wednesday, breaking Kylian Mbappe’s mark as the youngest player to score 37 Champions League goals.

The Norwegian striker, who is 23 years and 96 days, did it in 33 games.

Said Guardiola: “People expect him to score four goals every time, people want him to fail.

“But I’m sorry, he’s going to score all his life with the chances and the incredible threat.”

City had a string of near misses before Akanji finally broke the deadlock three minutes after the break. Ruben Dias’ header was pushed off the crossbar by goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi and the Swiss defender swung his right leg high to boot it in.

But Young Boys caught City custodian Ederson in no-man’s land to level four minutes later, sending in Meschack Elia with a superb pass which he scooped high over Ederson into the net.

A City goal felt like an inevitability after their string of unbelievable first-half near misses. “If you don’t take them chances, it can be difficult. In the end, the forwards took their chances and we won the game,” Man of the Match Rico Lewis told TNT Sports.

Young Boys coach Raphael Wicky added: “You need a perfect game against a team like this. But we couldn’t do it.

“Perfect means taking your chances, not conceding from set pieces. We’re disappointed with the result, but we can be proud of the team’s performance.”

Young Boys are third in the group on one point after three matches, level with Red Star Belgrade. RB Leipzig, second on six points, beat Red Star 3-1 on Wednesday.

Returning to Premier League action on Sunday, City play Manchester United in the derby. REUTERS