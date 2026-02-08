Viktor Gyokeres double as Arsenal outclass Sunderland to extend lead

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Viktor Gyokeres scores Arsenal's second goal during their 3-0 home win over Sunderland on Feb 7.

LONDON - Viktor Gyokeres struck twice as Arsenal sealed a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League table to nine points on Feb 7, turning up the pressure on Manchester City ahead of their trip to Liverpool.

After Martin Zubimendi’s stunning first-half strike, Gyokeres came on as a substitute and netted twice as Arsenal’s title charge gathered steam while Sunderland dropped to ninth in the standings.

“They are very strong and good in the air so it’ll always be a battle. When you score three goals, it’s a good result,” Gyokeres told Sky Sports.

“We’ve shown throughout the season that a lot of players have come from the bench and had an impact. It’s a very good sign and we have to keep it going.”

Arsenal began on the front foot and signalled their intent in the first minute when Leandro Trossard whipped an inviting cross into the area that picked out Kai Havertz, but the German’s header drifted wide of the target.

Havertz made his presence felt at the other end by producing a vital defensive intervention after David Raya spilled a cross and Brian Brobbey pounced on the loose ball, only to see his effort blocked.

Zubimendi breaks Sunderland’s resistance

Sunderland’s resistance was finally broken in the 42nd minute when Martin Zubimendi pulled the trigger from outside the box and his stunning low drive crept in at the near post, beating the desperate dive of goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Zubimendi mimicked Mikel Merino’s goal celebration at the corner flag and pointed to his injured compatriot watching from the stands after being sidelined with a foot fracture.

Arsenal thought they had won a penalty when Gabriel Jesus was brought down after a counter-attack and the referee pointed to the spot before the Brazilian was flagged for offside, with VAR confirming the linesman’s decision.

Arsenal had a nervy start to the second half and Chemsdine Talbi nearly scored with a long-range effort of his own but Raya produced a fine save to deny the visitors.

Arteta rang the changes and Gyokeres struck within six minutes when a well-worked team move saw Havertz feed the Swedish striker, who struck the ball with power despite falling backwards to find the back of the net.

‘I love his character’

“He came on in moments when the game was probably a bit more open, he had more company in and around him,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of Gyokeres’ impact.

“I love his character, the way he approaches every single day. He has a genuine will to help the team.”

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scores their third goal. PHOTO: AFP

Sunderland had picked up 16 points from losing positions this season but there was no comeback this time and Arsenal sealed the three points with a counter-attack in added time.

As Gabriel Martinelli raced through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat, he laid the ball into the path of Gyokeres and the striker made no mistake to net his eighth league goal of the season.

Second-placed City play Liverpool at Anfield on Feb 8. REUTERS