Gunners set for 2 round trips

LONDON • With coronavirus protocols in place restricting how long teams can spend in hotels, Arsenal have opted not to stay overnight on the south coast of England.

This means the Gunners will have to travel from London to Southampton twice in three days, as their FA Cup fourth-round tie today will be followed swiftly by a Premier League fixture just three days later.

However, the travel headache will not affect Mikel Arteta's plans as the Arsenal manager has vowed to play his strongest side, with the defence of their FA Cup on the line at St Mary's.

Speaking ahead of today's trip, the Spaniard said: "The difficult times make (staying down there) impossible because of the restrictions we have with spending time together in hotels.

"I know that so I think we'll be in and out very quickly. (The team will be) as strong as it can be. We will assess the players, who is fit to play, who has recovered... we will see the best possible line-up.

"Southampton, we're going to be playing them twice in three days which is strange, and try to keep the FA Cup run going as well."

Having won a record-extending 14th FA Cup last summer to cap his rookie season as a manager, many observers felt that achievement bought Arteta time when Arsenal were enduring their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974-75.

His team have arrested that slide in the past month, having won five out of their last six games in all competitions.

A victory over the Saints on Tuesday will also see them overtake their opponents into ninth place in the league.

Arteta is hopeful that his players have gotten over their slump and while he "enjoyed" their FA Cup win, he signalled his intention to bring back even more silverware to the Emirates.

"When I was losing football matches, I wasn't thinking about that (FA) Cup," he said. "In football, the pressure that this football club brings is to win today.

"What you did yesterday doesn't count any more, it's about tomorrow, the next game, the next goal. I just focus on that.

"Arsenal has to challenge for every trophy, and every game has to be won; that is the standard, the level and the history related to us."

Arsenal yesterday signed Australian backup goalkeeper Mat Ryan from Brighton on loan for the rest of the season and he could be thrown in for his debut against Danny Ings and Co.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said ahead of the game that their top scorer, who has missed their past two games because of a Covid-19 positive test, was available for selection again.

Elsewhere, League Two outfit Cheltenham will host Manchester City today. While pundits are expecting nothing less than an away rout, Pep Guardiola's side will have to use the bar at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, as the official away dressing room is too small to ensure Covid-19 protocols are adhered to.

Asked what City's expensively assembled side would think of the makeshift facilities, Cheltenham boss Michael Duff said they would "make it as hospitable as we can".

