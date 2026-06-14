Straitstimes.com header logo

Guler to lead Turkey on World Cup return against Australia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

VANCOUVER, June 13 - Arda Guler will take on the role of playmaker for Turkey as they return to the World Cup after a 24-year absence when they face Australia in their opening Group D match at BC Place on Saturday.

• Arda Guler starts in the number 10 role

• Merih Demiral will anchor the Turkish defence

• Baris Alper Yimaz will start on the left for Turkey

• Australia coach Tony Popovic has chosen Patrick Beach to start in goal ahead of Mathew Ryan

• Australia forward Mohamed Toure has recovered from illness and will lead the line

• Toure will be joined up front by the speedy Nestory Irankunda

Australia: Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Jacob Italiano, Jordan Bos, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess; Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler; Mohamed Toure, Nestory Irankunda

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yusek; Kerim Akturkoglu, Adra Guler, Baris Alper Yimaz REUTERS

See more on

Australia

Turkey

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.