Guler to lead Turkey on World Cup return against Australia
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VANCOUVER, June 13 - Arda Guler will take on the role of playmaker for Turkey as they return to the World Cup after a 24-year absence when they face Australia in their opening Group D match at BC Place on Saturday.
• Arda Guler starts in the number 10 role
• Merih Demiral will anchor the Turkish defence
• Baris Alper Yimaz will start on the left for Turkey
• Australia coach Tony Popovic has chosen Patrick Beach to start in goal ahead of Mathew Ryan
• Australia forward Mohamed Toure has recovered from illness and will lead the line
• Toure will be joined up front by the speedy Nestory Irankunda
Australia: Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Jacob Italiano, Jordan Bos, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess; Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler; Mohamed Toure, Nestory Irankunda
Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yusek; Kerim Akturkoglu, Adra Guler, Baris Alper Yimaz REUTERS