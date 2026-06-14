Guler to lead Turkey on World Cup return against Australia

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VANCOUVER, June 13 - Arda Guler will take on the role of playmaker for Turkey as they return to the World Cup after a 24-year absence when they face Australia in their opening Group D match at BC Place on Saturday.

• Arda Guler starts in the number 10 role

• Merih Demiral will anchor the Turkish defence

• Baris Alper Yimaz will start on the left for Turkey

• Australia coach Tony Popovic has chosen Patrick Beach to start in goal ahead of Mathew Ryan

• Australia forward Mohamed Toure has recovered from illness and will lead the line

• Toure will be joined up front by the speedy Nestory Irankunda

Australia: Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Jacob Italiano, Jordan Bos, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess; Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler; Mohamed Toure, Nestory Irankunda

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yusek; Kerim Akturkoglu, Adra Guler, Baris Alper Yimaz REUTERS