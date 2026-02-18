Guirassy fires Dortmund to 2-0 first-leg win over Atalanta

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

DORTMUND, Germany, Feb 17 - Striker Serhou Guirassy scored one goal and created another as hosts Borussia Dortmund claimed a 2-0 victory over Italian visitors Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie on Tuesday.

The match kicked off 15 minutes late as the Dortmund team bus was caught in traffic, but they were fast out of the blocks as Guirassy put the home side in front inside three minutes with a header at the back post.

They doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute via Max Beier after he was teed up by Guirassy in a deserved victory for the German side, with Atalanta offering little in the way of a goal threat.

The return leg will be played in Bergamo next Wednesday, with the winners to meet either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the last 16.

The victory was Dortmund’s 100th in the top European competition, and was achieved with two shots on target, which both resulted in goals.

They also saw less of the ball possession, but despite this exerted control of the contest for most of the 90 minutes.

They had the early lead as right-back Julian Ryerson, who provided four assists against Mainz 05 at the weekend, delivered another when his cross was headed in by Guirassy.

The home side added a second just before the break as Guirassy this time turned provider, showing excellent pace on the left wing.

A perfect pass to the back post left an open goal for Beier, who almost got his feet in a muddle but managed to bundle the ball over the line.

It should have been 3-0 midway through the second half when the ball fell to Dortmund captain Julian Brandt from a corner, but he could not keep his shot down and blazed over the crossbar from eight yards out.

Atalanta were restricted to shots from distance, none of which looked like beating home goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. REUTERS