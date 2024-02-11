Guimaraes double guides Newcastle to win at Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - February 10, 2024 Nottingham Forest's Giovanni Reyna shoots at goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - February 10, 2024 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their third goal with Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - February 10, 2024 Newcastle United's Callum Wilson reacts after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - February 10, 2024 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White in action with Newcastle United's Dan Burn REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 10, 2024 Paris St Germain's Danilo Pereira and Marco Asensio during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago

NOTTINGHAM, England - Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes scored in each half as Newcastle United held off a spirited comeback from Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 at the City Ground in Saturday's late Premier League game.

Both Newcastle's first-half goals, scored by Guimaraes and Fabian Schar, came from set pieces, but the visitors struggled to deal with the pace of Forest's counter-attack.

Swedish winger Anthony Elanga claimed the hosts' first goal on the break in the 26th minute to level and Callum Hudson-Odoi netted deep into first-half stoppage time to make it 2-2.

Guimaraes put the visitors in front for the third time in the 67th minute with a brilliant solo goal, snapping up the ball on the edge of the box and rifling it into the bottom corner for a win that lifted Newcastle to seventh in the table on 36 points. Forest are 16th on 21. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top