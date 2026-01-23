Guehi to make Man City debut against Wolves in boost to injury-hit back line

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 23 - Manchester City will hand their new defender Marc Guehi his debut when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, Pep Guardiola said on Friday, with his team in need of a lift after almost a month without a league win.

Guardiola's second-placed side are seven points adrift of Arsenal and have not won in the Premier League since a 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest on December 27, prompting the club to move quickly to reinforce their injury-hit defence.

City signed England centre back Guehi from Crystal Palace on a five-and-a-half-year contract on Monday, as they look to close the gap on Arsenal in the title race.

"Yes, yes," Guardiola told reporters when asked if Guehi will make his City debut at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. "Really good (signing) considering he is a central defender. Really good."

City have suffered some shocking recent results, including a 2-0 derby loss at Manchester United and a 3-1 Champions League thrashing away to Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday, after which Guardiola spoke about his team's "fragile" confidence.

Asked if Guehi can help steady City, the manager said: "He is a player for the national team and was a captain last season. I have a feeling yes, but the fragility is not just about one player. I know the solution and it's not about one player.

"We cannot lose games. Man City is so perfect that we cannot lose games. It is what it is. We have to change the dynamic to try to win games tomorrow and Wednesday (at home to Galatasaray in the Champions League)."

However, Guardiola played down concerns over his squad's mentality and quality.

"I have an extraordinary team and an extraordinary group of players," he said. "We are a fantastic football team, I have no doubt about that."

Midfielder Matheus Nunes could return after recovering from a virus, but Nico Gonzalez is unlikely to be fit to face Wolves.

GUARDIOLA DISMISSES TALK OF HEAVY SCHEDULE

Guardiola also dismissed questions about the heavy fixture schedule after recently stating that his prized striker Erling Haaland is exhausted.

After the Norwegian's blistering start to the season, with 39 goals in 36 games for club and country, he has scored only one goal in his last eight games.

Haaland apologised to supporters for the defeat at Bodo/Glimt.

"Why do we talk about that subject (of the schedule) again? Nothing is going to change," Guardiola said. "It's a lot of games but how many times do we talk about that? It's not going to change.

"(Haaland) does not have to apologise," he added. "He has to do his best and he is trying. If the team doesn't win, it doesn't belong to one player."

City's captaincy group of Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rodri announced on Wednesday that they would reimburse travelling costs for fans who made the long journey north on Tuesday. Guardiola applauded the gesture.

"This is the best group of captains that Man City have had since I've been here," he said.

City's recent difficulties have allowed Arsenal to open up a commanding lead at the top of the table, and Guardiola was full of praise for their title rivals.

"They are the best team right now in the world," he said. "Look at the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao (League) Cup. Hopefully, we can be close and hope they give us one chance to get them."

Wolves are bottom of the league on eight points from 22 games, 14 from the safety zone. REUTERS