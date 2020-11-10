Guardiola's men rue missed chance

LONDON • Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has said his team cannot be satisfied after securing a point at home against Premier League champions Liverpool and must raise their level in important matches to reclaim the title.

Teammate Kevin de Bruyne missed a match-winning penalty after Jesus had superbly cancelled out Mohamed Salah's spot-kick opener in the first half as the hosts were held to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

"The result isn't good for us, maybe good for them, but we have to keep fighting until the end because we have a lot of games to play," the Brazilian told Sky Sports.

"Both teams want to win the league so sometimes, we have to up our game. We are at home so we have to control more, play more, hold the ball, attack like we have done in the past.

"We have to keep playing like this and try to score the chances."

Jesus himself had an opportunity to seal all three points but was unable to convert Joao Cancelo's cross in the second half, leaving his side five points behind third-placed Liverpool (17) with a game in hand.

"They can beat us and we can beat them but it's football. We have chances to win. We don't score when we have a chance and we draw," Jesus said.

His manager Pep Guardiola agreed the penalty was an opportunity his side could not afford to pass up, adding: "It is not easy to defend against Liverpool, normally, they have three in attack and now four, they ran in behind and you cannot stay there and they play in between the players.

"It is not easy to play, but we adjusted a bit and had more courage to stay high. We made a good goal and unfortunately, we missed a penalty. In games or opponents like Liverpool, if you miss a penalty, it is more difficult."

While City rued the two points dropped rather than a point gained, it was the opposite for the visitors, even though they missed the chance to leapfrog Leicester (18) and return to the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with a share of the spoils. "Super football game to be honest," he told Sky Sports. "Two top teams ready for a massive fight - energy levels of both teams incredible.

"We were really good and dangerous. We were ready to make little passes - there were moments we played too many long balls. Time to time, we just wanted to get rid of the ball."

City face another exacting test of their title credentials when they travel to second-placed Tottenham as league action resumes after the international break, while the Reds host Leicester on Nov 21.

