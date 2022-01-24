Guardiola serene after Saints end winning run

LONDON • Pep Guardiola oversaw the end of his Manchester City side's English Premier League-leading 12-game winning run by Southampton on Saturday, but still described his side's performance in the 1-1 draw as one of the best of the season.

Aymeric Laporte's 65th-minute header salvaged a point for the defending champions at St Mary's after Kyle Walker-Peters had given the Saints an early lead.

City were dominant, striking the woodwork multiple times in the second half via Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri.

But, for only the fifth time this season and for the second time against Southampton - both sides cancelled each other out in a goal-less draw last September - they were denied victory.

The unexpected draw will give the chasing pack some hope, with second-placed Liverpool nine points behind and having a game in hand after yesterday's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

But Guardiola was pleased with the application shown on the road, claiming it was unrealistic to expect City to win every single game.

"We played better than in the Arsenal game, when we won, and today we drew. Sometimes, you deserve it and you don't win, but the way we played here was excellent," the Catalan said.

"Southampton are a really good team. They are organised, they play 4-4-2, long balls, good pace in counter-attack, good build up... but we were brilliant today.

"Why should we lose belief in what we have done? It was a good performance. We are going to drop points, but the way we behave is very good."

Even if City had emerged victorious at Southampton, it would not have changed a thing as the title race is "not over in January".

"People will say the Premier League race is not over and that is good for this side. We have many tough games ahead of us, but we will try to behave until the end," added Guardiola, whose side are seeking their fourth league title in five years.

"I would like to have a 40-point lead ahead of Liverpool, but that is not possible in January. I didn't expect to have this lead, now we will rest and come back as best as possible."

His Saints counterpart Ralph Hasenhuttl hailed the battling performance as his team moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Austrian is hopeful the desire shown will be carried forward to upcoming games and expressed his relief the Saints no longer have to face City in the league this season.

"They are so good, they are so unbelievably good... I think we had to do more deep defending than in the whole season put together," he said.

"Around the box, balls are flying in. Unbelievable saves from Fraser (Forster) today.

"We are super proud of what we did today against an amazing good team. Pep doesn't like to draw against a team like us and we did a good job today."

REUTERS