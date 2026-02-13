Guardiola seeks respite as 'exhausted' Man City face Salford in FA Cup again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 13 - Manchester City are "exhausted physically and mentally" as they prepare to face Salford City in the FA Cup but are looking forward to a brief respite from their gruelling fixture pile-up after the fourth-round game, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

With City alive in four competitions, Guardiola's side have not had more than four days of rest between games since the turn of the year, but they will finally have a week off after hosting the League Two (fourth-tier) side on Saturday.

"Our priority is beating Salford and going to the next round. In this competition, over the last years, (we have been) reaching finals, finals and finals," Guardiola told reporters.

"Unfortunately we could not win the last two finals but being there is always a success. I always think about that."

City lost in the final to Manchester United in 2024, having beaten them the year before, and Crystal Palace last year.

"Hopefully, before this long week that we need, because we are so, so exhausted physically and mentally from this incredible amount of games in many months -- we can have a little break after the game tomorrow," Guardiola added.

'NOTHING IS FOR GRANTED'

City thrashed Salford 8-0 with a second-string side at home in the FA Cup third round last year but Guardiola said he was taking nothing for granted.

"Of course, they are (in) League Two and of course we play at home, but I try to knuckle into the mind of the players that nothing is for granted and that everything is difficult," he said,

"Of course, it could be easy afterwards but we have to do our job. That's why in a tight competition in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup (League Cup), we have always been there.

"We have always behaved really, really good and tomorrow cannot be an exception."

City have reached this season's League Cup final and face Arsenal in the showpiece match at Wembley on March 22.

HAALAND DOUBTFUL

City have a concern over striker Erling Haaland after the Premier League's top scorer was substituted at halftime in their midweek victory over Fulham due to fitness concerns.

"Erling is not 100%. We will see today how he feels," Guardiola said. "It is not a big issue, the doctor said to me. But he had some disturbance during the game and that's why he didn't play in the second half."

Guardiola also praised January signing Antoine Semenyo, who has hit the ground running with five goals and two assists, with the Spanish manager saying he had tweaked his system to get the best out of the Ghana winger.

"We have to adapt to the quality of the players that we have. We have just one proper, proper winger now in Antoine and have adapted the system to make the players comfortable," he said. REUTERS