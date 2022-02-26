Guardiola reveals full backing for angry Zinchenko

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola yesterday confirmed Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko had been emotionally affected by the Russian invasion of his homeland but remains ready to play if called upon.

Zinchenko, who also wears the armband for his national team, attended a vigil in the centre of Manchester on Thursday to protest against the invasion.

The 25-year-old has been very vocal about his support for Ukraine and his anger with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on Thursday sanctioned a full-scale attack.

One of his latest Instagram stories video, which has since been deleted, had a caption that referred to Mr Putin and read: "I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature."

Guardiola yesterday claimed he had no problems with Zinchenko expressing his opinion.

Ahead of today's trip to Everton, the Catalan said: "What would you do if someone abroad attacked the UK? It's how he feels. It's a worry, what we feel with our country where we were born. Killing innocent people, how would you feel? I guess that's how he feels.

"Of course, it's close to him. Of course he has our support. It happened in the country he was born, he loves, it's attacked from outside. He's tough and knows we are here."

Guardiola added he and the rest of the City's squad had discussed the situation with Zinchenko ahead of game at Goodison Park.

"We spoke (about) all of this, I spoke with him. Everyone, the friends. These are the headlines all around the world, it's a concern," he said.

"Oleks is incredibly strong, a really brilliant guy. Of course, it's not easy but today and yesterday in training, he was brilliant. He's ready to play in case he has to."On the injury front, Guardiola added that Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus and England midfielder Jack Grealish were both fit again and available to face the Toffees