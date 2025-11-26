Pep Guardiola gamble backfires in Man City loss to Bayer Leverkusen

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola prepares to substitute on Erling Haaland during the match.

LONDON – Pep Guardiola took the blame after his selection gamble backfired, as an under-strength Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola surprisingly rested the majority of his stars at the Etihad Stadium, with Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Gianluigi Donnarumma all left out of the starting line-up.

Leverkusen took advantage of a dismal display from Guardiola’s understudies as Alex Grimaldo put the Germans ahead in the first half, before Patrik Schick netted after the break to spark grumbles of discontent from City fans at the final whistle.

For the first time in 24 games dating back to 2018, City were beaten at home in the Champions League prior to the knockout stage. It was also a second consecutive loss for City after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle in the Premier League.

“I take full responsibility, still I think the players that started were exceptional players but we missed something needed at the highest level,” Guardiola said.

“I have to accept it. It belongs to us. If we win it wouldn’t be a problem so I have to accept it that maybe it’s a lot of changes. I think playing every two or three days we need to make changes but seeing the result, maybe it’s too much.”

City have already lost four times in the Premier League this term to leave them seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

While their first Champions League defeat in five matches should not be fatal to their bid to reach the last 16, Guardiola will have absorbed the lesson that his reserves are not quite as formidable as he would hope.

His 100th Champions League match as City boss was a damp squib, in stark contrast to so many of the previous 99, which includes 62 wins and the club’s maiden European crown in 2023.

Guardiola had said he felt “embarrassed and ashamed” after his on-pitch confrontation with a cameraman in the aftermath of the controversial defeat at Newcastle.

His players should be equally chastened after this lacklustre surrender.

The City boss had named the same team for the previous three games, but that unusually consistent selection policy went out the window with 10 changes.

The move may have been influenced by the knowledge that City face two games a week for most of December, a hectic run that includes a trip to Real Madrid in their next Champions League fixture.

“We had more chances than them, but they were half-chances. We now have to fight for the next games,” Guardiola added.

Although City monopolised possession, they lacked a killer instinct and paid for a sloppy piece of defending in the 23rd minute.

Malik Tillman and Christian Kofane were allowed time and space to tee up Grimaldo, who finished with a flourish as he lashed a low drive past James Trafford from 12 yards.

It was the first time City had trailed in the Champions League this season and the response was far from emphatic.

Guardiola responded by sending on Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly at the interval.

But City’s frailties in their revamped defence were exposed again in the 54th minute.

Ibrahim Maza curled an inswinging cross into the six-yard box and Schick muscled his way across the culpable Ake to glance a header into the far corner.

Guardiola finally introduced Haaland but after missing several big chances at Newcastle, he drew a blank again.

Leverkusen boss Kasper Hjulmand called it a night to remember.

“We are so happy with this win, but not only the win but the character the team showed,” he said.

“I have great respect for the players, for the team we are. We are building a team here, and I think this night is a night to remember, and it’s fuel to our development.

“Of course we had moments where we needed a little bit of luck and a very good keeper tonight.” AFP, REUTERS