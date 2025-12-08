Gritty Balestier Khalsa down Hougang United to snatch Singapore Cup semi-final berth

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tin Matic (in red) of Balestier Khalsa FC scores the first goal against Hougang United FC during their Singapore Cup match held at the Bishan Stadium on Dec 7, 2025.

SINGAPORE – Efforts made in training to address their late collapses in recent games finally worked out for Balestier Khalsa, as they saw out a vital 2-1 win over a resurgent Hougang United on Dec 7 to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time since 2022.

The Bishan Stadium win puts the Tigers level on seven points with the same goal difference (+3) as Hougang, but they edge ahead on goals scored – 10 compared to the Cheetahs’ eight.

It was a welcome turnaround for Balestier, who had squandered leads and dropped crucial points late into stoppage time in their last two Singapore Cup games – a 3-2 loss to Albirex Niigata and 3-3 draw with Geylang International.

Winger Ignatius Ang, who scored his side’s second goal in the 54th minute, credited the team’s “never-say-die” spirit and collective effort to close out the win.

“It happened a few times in the group stage where we were leading, and we conceded and dropped points… We addressed this in training and we are really happy with the work the team put in today,” he said.

Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic also lauded the shift his boys put in to protect the all-important lead, with industrious midfielder Masahiro Sugita huffing and puffing by the end.

“Today, the boys worked really hard… 30 minutes is a long time, and they managed to hold on,” Kraljevic said.

Hougang, needing only a draw to progress, were content to sit back early on, conceding possession to their opponents and looking to hit on the break. But the tactic backfired in injury time as Lazar Vujanic sent a defence-splitting pass to Tin Matic, who cut inside to his preferred foot and curled the ball beyond a diving Zharfan Rohaizad for his fifth goal of the competition.

Man of the Match Matic dedicated the goal to his team, whom he felt deserved their semi-final spot.

“It feels nice to be (top of the scoring charts), but I don’t look at that. I just want to win every game we play. These goals are all for my team and they deserve this as much as I do,” he said.

Kraljevic said: “It was very tough to get the breakthrough, but we finally did so in the last minute of the first half. (Initially) they were defending with 11 players and their counter-attack was dangerous.”

The Tigers doubled their advantage when Ang steered Sugita’s shot at goal inside the far post nine minutes after the restart.

But Hougang pulled one back seven minutes later when Balestier goalkeeper Mario Mustapic spilt a routine save into the path of Farhan Zulkifli, who blasted into the roof of the net for his third goal of the competition.

The goal changed the complexion of the game as Balestier looked to shore up the defence by reverting to a back five with the introduction of fullback Harith Kanadi.

Despite Hougang’s push for an equaliser, their cause was not helped by Farhan’s red card in stoppage time for his foul on Daniel Goh.

Hougang assistant coach Walid Lounis said: “The boys did very well, especially in the first half. Overall, we played quite well and had a lot of chances, but we just couldn’t score… The players gave everything they had.”

Balestier will now face Lion City Sailors on Dec 14 in the first leg of a two-legged semi-final, while Albirex Niigata will face BG Tampines Rovers at the same time.

Analysis

It was a cagey encounter between two evenly matched sides, but Balestier were bolder in possession and took the early initiative, knowing a win was needed to qualify. Sugita pulled the strings in midfield, covering every blade of grass while winger Jakov Katusa did well to create chances from the flanks, but it ultimately took a strong team effort to snuff out Hougang’s attempts at salvaging a draw.