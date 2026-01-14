Griezmann's free kick seals Atletico Madrid progress in Copa del Rey

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 13 - Antoine Griezmann's sublime second-half free kick earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at second-tier Deportivo La Coruna on Tuesday, securing their spot in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Coming off a frustrating start to 2026 with a disappointing 1-1 draw in LaLiga against Real Sociedad and a 2-1 loss in the Spanish Super Cup to bitter rivals Real Madrid, Diego Simeone fielded a near full-strength side at the Riazor Stadium, with only goalkeeper Jan Oblak rested among regular starters.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher, reportedly close to joining Tottenham Hotspur, and forward Giacomo Raspadori, linked with a move to Atalanta, were also absent from the squad that made the trip to Galicia.

Atletico dictated the early proceedings, with Julian Alvarez denied by La Coruna keeper German Parreno following a sharp effort, while Matteo Ruggeri struck the woodwork in the 15th minute.

La Coruna came close to an opener when Cristian Herrera's close-range shot was superbly saved by Atletico's back-up goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Griezmann grew into the game, narrowly missing the target with a fierce strike from distance that rattled the crossbar in the 40th minute before the decisive moment arrived in the 61st.

Awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, Griezmann stepped up and delivered a left-footed effort that curled into the top corner, leaving keeper German Parreno with no chance.

Atletico maintained control for much of the second half, their defensive organisation under Simeone proving impenetrable for a La Coruna side that has now won just once in their last seven outings across all competitions.

Despite dominating possession and creating further chances, Atletico struggled to add to their lead, with Griezmann's strike proving the only goal of the match.

Atletico were the first team to advance to the quarter-finals, as Real Madrid will visit Albacete on Wednesday in Alvaro Arbeloa's debut as the club's new manager following Xabi Alonso's departure on Monday.

Last year's champions Barcelona will play at Racing Club Santander on Thursday. REUTERS