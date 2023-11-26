Griezmann to the rescue as Atletico grab win against Mallorca

Antoine Griezmann scored a header as Atletico Madrid snatched a 1-0 win despite an uninspiring performance against Mallorca on Sunday, moving them to third place in the LaLiga standings.

Diego Simeone's side are level with Barcelona on 31 points but have a game in hand over last season's champions.

Surprise leaders Girona are top on 34 points, two ahead second-placed Real Madrid.

Atletico controlled possession but were toothless up front. They took the lead in the 64th minute when centre back Mario Hermoso burst up the left channel and crossed to Griezmann who leaped high to score with a fine header into the top right corner. REUTERS

