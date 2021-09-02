Griezmann returns in ‘baffling’ transfer

MADRID • In one of the most eyecatching moves on Europe’s transfer deadline day, Atletico Madrid secured the return of a player they sold for a reported €120 million (S$191 million) in 2019.

France forward Antoine Griezmann is back at Atletico just two years after leaving to join Barcelona, with the loan deal confirmed on the final day of a hectic transfer window on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who scored 133 goals in his first spell with Atletico, has rejoined on a one-year deal with an option to extend by another year and an obligation to buy, the Madrid club said.

Local media reports in Spain put the purchase option at €40 million.

“Welcome back, Griezmann!” Atletico wrote on their website. In his 257 matches for the La Liga champions, Griezmann won one Spanish Super Cup, one Europa League and one Uefa Super Cup. He also came in third in the 2018 Ballon d’Or – the same year he won the World Cup with France.

Last season in Barcelona, the Frenchman scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

French football expert Julien Laurens slammed the move, saying on BBC Radio 5 Live: “The most baffling thing for me is that... Barcelona are just strengthening the squad of their opponents.

“Griezmann was not happy at Barca, but you are giving one of your direct opponents – and one of the other big clubs in Spain – one of your best players arguably, and you don’t get anything in exchange. I don’t know who makes those decisions, but I find them crazy decisions. Incredible.”

But in times of financial difficulty for Barca, the move could make sense.

A club statement said the deal will see Atletico paying Griezmann’s reported €700,000-aweek wages in full.

That would largely free up the club’s wage bill as Barca players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also agreed to pay cuts in order to get new signing Sergio Aguero registered and to extend the club’s limit with regard to financial fair play regulations.

The gesture comes after defender Gerard Pique took a similar step that allowed team-mates Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to register with La Liga.

Details of the pay cuts were not disclosed. Real Madrid also bagged a French international star as Eduardo Camavinga arrived from Rennes – but their attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris SaintGermain failed.

Real are understood to have made two bids for Mbappe last week – and there were reports on Tuesday they were prepared to go to €200 million – but PSG decided they would rather not sell, and risk losing the France forward for free at the end of the season.

“He is one of the best, one of the most important players in the world today and for him to be with us is a gift,” said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino last weekend.

In the Premier League, Tottenham signed Barca defender Emerson Royal in a deal worth a reported £25 million (S$46 million). The Brazil defender agreed to a five-year contract with Spurs after spending the last two seasons on loan at Real Betis.

The 22-year-old will provide competition at right-back, with Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier also battling for that spot in Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

North London rivals Arsenal signed Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna for a reported fee of £19.8 million.

The Gunners said Tomiyasu agreed to a “long-term” contract, believed to be an initial four-year deal with the option of a further season’s extension.

The 22-year-old can play both centre-back and right-back, giving Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta another option after Hector Bellerin’s loan move to Betis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS