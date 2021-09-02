Griezmann returns in ‘baffling’ transfer

France forward is on loan at Atletico, just two years after they sold him to Barcelona

  • Published
    2 hours ago

MADRID • In one of the most eyecatching moves on Europe’s transfer deadline day, Atletico Madrid secured the return of a player they  sold for a reported €120 million  (S$191 million) in 2019.

France forward Antoine Griezmann is back at Atletico just two  years after leaving to join  Barcelona, with the loan deal confirmed on the final day of a hectic  transfer window on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who scored 133  goals in his first spell with Atletico,  has rejoined on a one-year deal  with an option to extend by another year and an obligation to  buy, the Madrid club said. 

Local media reports in Spain put  the purchase option at €40 million.

“Welcome back, Griezmann!”  Atletico wrote on their website. In his 257 matches for the La Liga  champions, Griezmann won one  Spanish Super Cup, one Europa  League and one Uefa Super Cup.  He also came in third in the 2018  Ballon d’Or – the same year he won  the World Cup with France.

Last season in Barcelona, the  Frenchman scored 20 goals and  provided 13 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

French football expert Julien Laurens slammed the move, saying on  BBC Radio 5 Live: “The most baffling thing for me is that...  Barcelona are just strengthening  the squad of their opponents.

“Griezmann was not happy at  Barca, but you are giving one of  your direct opponents – and one of  the other big clubs in Spain – one  of your best players arguably, and  you don’t get anything in exchange. I don’t know who makes  those decisions, but I find them  crazy decisions. Incredible.”

But in times of financial difficulty for Barca, the move could  make sense. 

A club statement said the deal  will see Atletico paying Griezmann’s reported €700,000-aweek wages in full. 

That would largely free up the  club’s wage bill as Barca players  Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba  have also agreed to pay cuts in order to get new signing Sergio  Aguero registered and to extend  the club’s limit with regard to financial fair play regulations.

The gesture comes after defender Gerard Pique took a similar  step that allowed team-mates  Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and  Rey Manaj to register with La Liga.

Details of the pay cuts were not  disclosed. Real Madrid also bagged a  French international star as Eduardo Camavinga arrived from  Rennes – but their attempts to sign  Kylian Mbappe from Paris SaintGermain failed.

Real are understood to have  made two bids for Mbappe last  week – and there were reports on  Tuesday they were prepared to go  to €200 million – but PSG decided  they would rather not sell, and risk  losing the France forward for free  at the end of the season. 

“He is one of the best, one of the  most important players in the  world today and for him to be with  us is a gift,” said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino last weekend. 

In the Premier League, Tottenham signed Barca defender Emerson Royal in a deal worth a reported £25 million (S$46 million). The Brazil defender agreed to a  five-year contract with Spurs after  spending the last two seasons on  loan at Real Betis. 

The 22-year-old will provide  competition at right-back, with  Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty  and Serge Aurier also battling for  that spot in Nuno Espirito Santo’s  team.

North London rivals Arsenal  signed Japan defender Takehiro  Tomiyasu from Bologna for a reported fee of £19.8 million. 

The Gunners said Tomiyasu  agreed to a “long-term” contract,  believed to be an initial four-year  deal with the option of a further  season’s extension. 

The 22-year-old can play both  centre-back and right-back, giving  Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta another  option after Hector Bellerin’s loan  move to Betis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

  • KEY DEADLINE-DAY MOVEMENTS

  • CRISTIANO RONALDO
    Juventus to Man United: £12.85 million + possible £6.85m

    DANIEL JAMES
    Man United to Leeds United: £25m

    EMERSON ROYAL
    Barcelona to Tottenham: £25m

    TAKEHIRO TOMIYASU
    Bologna to Arsenal: £19.8m

    SAUL NIGUEZ
    Atletico Madrid to Chelsea: loan

    EDUARDO CAMAVINGA
    Rennes to Real Madrid: £26.5m + possible £7.5m

    ANTOINE GRIEZMANN
    Barcelona to Atletico: loan

    £1 = S$1.85

