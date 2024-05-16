Griezmann hat-trick downs Getafe as Atletico Madrid seal Champions League spot

GETAFE, Spain - Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 LaLiga win at Getafe on Wednesday as they sealed Champions League qualification.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth on 73 points, 11 ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who lost 2-1 against Celta Vigo, with two games remaining.

The French forward opened the scoring in the 27th minute from Rodrigo De Paul's through ball and they repeated the trick before the break as Griezmann flicked a pinpoint pass past goalkeeper David Soria.

Griezmann completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute with a fine finish under Soria's legs following a Samuel Lino pass into the box.

It was Griezmann's second hat-trick of the season, after he also bagged three in a 3-0 win at Celta Vigo in October. REUTERS