Griezmann hat-trick downs Getafe as Atletico Madrid seal Champions League spot

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain - May 15, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain - May 15, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain - May 15, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain - May 15, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Rodrigo De Paul REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain - May 15, 2024 Atletico Madrid players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
Updated
May 16, 2024, 06:13 AM
Published
May 16, 2024, 06:13 AM

GETAFE, Spain - Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 LaLiga win at Getafe on Wednesday as they sealed Champions League qualification.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth on 73 points, 11 ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who lost 2-1 against Celta Vigo, with two games remaining.

The French forward opened the scoring in the 27th minute from Rodrigo De Paul's through ball and they repeated the trick before the break as Griezmann flicked a pinpoint pass past goalkeeper David Soria.

Griezmann completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute with a fine finish under Soria's legs following a Samuel Lino pass into the box.

It was Griezmann's second hat-trick of the season, after he also bagged three in a 3-0 win at Celta Vigo in October. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top