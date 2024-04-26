Green Day's Armstrong returns Everton love

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - April 24, 2024 Everton manager Sean Dyche REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Updated
Apr 26, 2024, 03:08 AM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 03:08 AM

Everton manager Sean Dyche has made no secret of his love for American rock band Green Day, but he did not expect lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong to respond by offering his support for the Premier League club.

Dyche spoke on the "Football, Music and Me" podcast about former England defender Stuart Pearce convincing him to go to a Green Day concert, where he heard them "smashing the life out of song after song".

Armstrong uploaded a morphed photo of himself signing for Everton and congratulated the team after they beat Liverpool 2-0 in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

"I don’t care what music you’re into, just buy a ticket and see Green Day. They were a different class," Dyche told reporters on Thursday.

"I wasn't expecting it. The power of social media, I suppose." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top