Grealish winner earns Everton 1-0 victory at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England, Dec 2 - Jack Grealish's second Premier League goal for Everton earned a scrappy 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday, ending their hosts' unbeaten run at home in the league this season.

Everton's third victory in four games, and first ever in the league at Bournemouth, takes them to 21 points from 14 matches and ninth place in the standings. Bournemouth are in 14th with 19 points.

There was some nice play from both sides until they got near the opposition box, and they lacked quality in the final third until Grealish earned the win in the 78th minute.

Carlos Alcaraz intercepted the ball in midfield and fed Grealish, who drove towards goal and his shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection off defender Bafode Diakite and settled into the bottom corner of the net.

Since David Moyes arrived back at Everton for his second spell in January, only Arsenal (30) have managed more points on the road than his side and it was another battling performance.

Bournemouth have taken one point from the last 15 available, and while it is far from panic stations, their lack of cutting edge in this contest will be of some concern for manager Andoni Iraola.

Everton came closest in the first half when James Garner's corner was steered onto his own crossbar by Bournemouth's Alex Scott. Everton hit the post from the next corner too.

Thierno Barry is still waiting for his first Everton goal and had a chance when one-on-one with Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic 10 minutes into the second half, but the latter made a fine save.

Antoine Semenyo fired straight at Jordan Pickford in the visitors' goal with the home team's best chance of the game.

Everton welcome former manager Sean Dyche's Nottingham Forest to their new Hill Dickenson Stadium on Saturday, while Bournemouth host Chelsea. REUTERS