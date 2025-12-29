Archie Gray’s first senior goal earns Tottenham Hotspur gritty 1-0 win at Crystal Palace

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Archie Gray’s first senior goal gave Tottenham Hotspur a vital 1-0 English Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Dec 28, ending Spurs’ poor away run and easing pressure on their manager Thomas Frank.

Spurs thought they were ahead against the run of play when Richarlison tapped in Pedro Porro’s inviting cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Jean-Philippe Mateta should have put Palace in front but headed over from close range after Maxence Lacroix nodded a free kick across the face of goal.

Gray made Palace pay and gave the visitors a barely deserved lead shortly before half-time, nodding home from three metres after Spurs kept a Porro corner alive. It was his first goal in 112 appearances for Tottenham and Leeds United.

“It’s the best feeling,” a beaming Gray told Sky Sports. “You work your whole life for that moment and hopefully I can just keep it going.”

Palace went close to an equaliser with Justin Devenny firing over on the spin and Lacroix heading narrowly wide, though Richarlison had the ball in the net again with 15 minutes to play, only for the video assistant referee to intervene once more.

Spurs, who had lost four of their last five away games in all competitions, held on to climb to 11th in the table on 25 points from 18 games.

Palace, suffering their third straight league defeat and now winless in five games in all competitions, are ninth with 26 points.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner put the defeat down to a lack of ruthlessness. “I don’t blame anybody for missing the chances, but we have to accept right now that we have a little bit of a lack of finishing quality in the team,” he told reporters.

Glasner had described his side’s set-piece defending in a 4-1 defeat by Leeds last weekend as “embarrassing” and it was a dead ball that cost them once more against a Spurs team badly lacking in creativity.

An overdue victory will temporarily ease the scrutiny on Frank, but another performance devoid of flair going forward will do little to quieten his doubters in the Tottenham support.

“That was a massive win in many ways,” Frank told reporters. “Was it a top performance? No. Is there things we can improve? Yes.

“But to go here, with the season where it’s been a little bit up and down, I think it’s a huge mentality shift from the players.”

Glasner, meanwhile, tried to reflect positively on a year in which Palace lifted their first trophy with their FA Cup triumph in May.

“I don't feel it right now, but if we look back and see the whole picture, 2025 was an incredible year for Crystal Palace,” he said. REUTERS, AFP