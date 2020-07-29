Gracia sees plenty of talent at Valencia

MADRID • New Valencia manager Javi Gracia revealed his intent to turn the La Liga outfit into a "brave, aggressive and balanced side" after signing a two-year deal on Monday.

The 50-year-old is Valencia's third full-time manager since the start of the recently-concluded La Liga campaign, after the sackings of Marcelino last September and Albert Celades last month.

Gracia has been out of a job since being sacked by Watford in September after a poor start to the Premier League - just four months after taking the Hornets to only their second FA Cup final, where they lost 6-0 to Manchester City.

His list of former teams also includes Russian outfit Rubin Kazan and Spanish sides Malaga, Osasuna and Almeria.

"I would like the team's style of play to speak for itself and show what we want to be," Gracia told the club's website. "I'd like this great squad that we have be a brave, aggressive and balanced side.

"We all like to talk about attacking football but the success of a team comes through its balance and we will try to do that with the great squad and excellent players that we have.

"I think the talent that exists within the squad is vital."

Yet he could soon lose one of his best players as Spanish winger Ferran Torres, who has just one year left on his contract, has reportedly rejected numerous offers to stay at the Mestalla.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, with GoalEspana claiming the two clubs have agreed a fee, believed to be between €30 million (S$48.5 million) and €40 million.

Valencia, owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, finished ninth in La Liga this season on 53 points, missing out on qualification for Europe. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Italian club Atalanta.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE