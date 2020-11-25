Good news as Salah is cleared

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will be available for the Champions League home tie against Atalanta today after returning a negative coronavirus test, while the Liverpool manager also remained coy about his lengthy injury list.

Salah missed the 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Egypt.

But Klopp said yesterday that the forward, who was pictured in training at the club's new AXA Training Centre on Monday, had recorded a negative test following the victory over the Foxes.

"Mo trained yesterday and looked really good, a negative test like the rest," said Klopp at his pre-match press conference.

"All the tests were negative so he's available if nothing changes. We have to see what we can do with that."

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined with long-term injuries, and the likes of Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also out, the Reds boss was also asked if any more players will be able to feature.

He said: "All the rest, no news. I don't want to speak too much about it."

Liverpool are top of Group D with three wins out of three, while Atalanta are third, tied on four points with Ajax. Midtjylland are bottom with three defeats so far.

A win today will see Klopp's men through to the knockout stages.

The Reds thrashed Atalanta 5-0 earlier this month, thanks to a hat-trick from Diogo Jota, but Klopp has warned his players not to underestimate the Italian side.

"They are a threat (even) without a point to prove," the German said.

"We were exceptional (in Italy). We did everything right. It all came together. But we know that game has nothing to do with tomorrow. They're a top team with a special way to play. I expect problems in this game."

The 53-year-old also offered his backing to Roberto Firmino, admitting that he was "really emotional" when the forward scored just his second goal of the season in the win over Leicester.

The Brazilian has been under fire in recent weeks due to his lack of goals and the good start made by summer signing Jota.

His 41 successful passes out of 48, and six shots against Leicester were the most he has managed in any Premier League game this campaign, and that has impressed his manager.

"Scoring was always important for Bobby but he is a complete footballer," Klopp said.

"Football is like an orchestra and if you have different people for instruments, some of them are louder but all are important for the rhythm. Bobby can play without (goals) as well."

Liverpool have yet to concede a goal in this season's Champions League and could keep four clean sheets in a row in the competition for the first time since March 2009.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini believes it would be a tough task to even score a goal today but has urged his players to go all out for the win.

He said: "Honestly, beating them would be a great satisfaction. I saw Liverpool against Leicester and they are probably living their best moment (of the season).

"Doing a good result at Anfield would be very important and would give us great satisfaction."

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V ATALANTA

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 3.55am