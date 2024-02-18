Gomes double fires Wolves to win at Tottenham

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 17, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes scores their second goal past Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 01:13 AM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 01:13 AM

LONDON - Wolverhampton Wanderers put a dent in Tottenham Hotspur's top-four ambitions as Joao Gomes scored twice in an impressive 2-1 away victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brazilian Gomes headed Wolves in front shortly before halftime and struck again in the 63rd minute after Dejan Kulusevski had equalised immediately after the break.

It was Wolves' fourth win in their last six Premier League games away to Tottenham and completed the double this season after their win at Molineux in October.

Defeat, combined with Aston Villa's win at Fulham, dropped Tottenham down into fifth place with 47 points from 25 games.

Wolves moved into 10th place with 35 points. REUTERS

