Golf: Weather wreaks havoc at Players Championship

Players were pulled from the course as dangerous weather conditions rolled into the area. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

MIAMI (AFP) - Rain and thunderstorms wreaked havoc at the PGA Tour's Players Championship in Florida on Thursday (March 10), causing a lengthy suspension of play that will prevent the completion of the first round.

Players were pulled from the course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach as dangerous weather conditions rolled into the area, with play resuming about four hours later after the weather improved.

Further disruption at the tournament could be on the cards on Friday and over the weekend, with more inclement weather forecast for all three days.

Seventy-two players, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth had yet to tee off due to the suspension on Thursday.

Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris and England's Tommy Fleetwood led the field at four under when play was interrupted.

Varner and Zalatoris had completed 11 holes while Fleetwood had eight holes remaining when players were hauled off the course.

Kramer Hickok, Kevin Streelman, Patrick Reed and Mexico's Abraham Ancer were tied in fourth on three under.

