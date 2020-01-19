Golf: Matt Kuchar wins SMBC Singapore Open despite triple-bogey wobble

Golfer Matt Kuchar celebrates after winning the Singapore Open tournament at Sentosa golf club on Jan 19, 2020.
Golfer Matt Kuchar celebrates after winning the Singapore Open tournament at Sentosa golf club on Jan 19, 2020.
SINGAPORE - American Matt Kuchar won the SMBC Singapore Open on his first attempt, triumphing at the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) tournament on Sunday (Jan 19).

He closed with a one-under 70 for a winning total of 18-under 266 at the Sentosa Golf Club, finishing three shots clear of second-placed Justin Rose (68).

Defending champion Jazz Janewattananond (67) of Thailand was third on 270.

Kuchar, 41, was making his debut at the Singapore Open and pocketed US$180,000 for his win.

He overcame a mid-round wobble when leading by four shots, Kuchar had a triple-bogey eight on the Serapong Course's par-five 7th hole to drop into a tie with Jazz.

Kuchar recovered though with three birdies on the back nine to emerge victorious.

