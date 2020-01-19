Golf: Matt Kuchar wins SMBC Singapore Open despite triple-bogey wobble

SINGAPORE - American Matt Kuchar won the SMBC Singapore Open on his first attempt, triumphing at the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) tournament on Sunday (Jan 19).

He closed with a one-under 70 for a winning total of 18-under 266 at the Sentosa Golf Club, finishing three shots clear of second-placed Justin Rose (68).

Defending champion Jazz Janewattananond (67) of Thailand was third on 270.

Kuchar, 41, was making his debut at the Singapore Open and pocketed US$180,000 for his win.

He overcame a mid-round wobble when leading by four shots, Kuchar had a triple-bogey eight on the Serapong Course's par-five 7th hole to drop into a tie with Jazz.

Kuchar recovered though with three birdies on the back nine to emerge victorious.