Goals galore keep Manchester City flying, but cracks remain at the back

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (second from left) celebrates with teammates after scoring their fifth goal against Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester City will head into the three-week international break three points clear atop the Premier League after their 5-3 victory over Sunderland on Sept 20, but manager Enzo Maresca is unlikely to spend the hiatus dwelling on the positives.

City’s attack once again proved irresistible, rescuing them on an afternoon when their defence repeatedly unravelled. They went ahead three times before finally pulling clear, with Erling Haaland’s late fifth goal providing breathing space at the Etihad Stadium.

“To be honest, I prefer to win 1-nil than 5-3,” Maresca said. “I’m always concerned. I’m always trying to see what we can do better. For sure, two of the three goals that we concede, they have been too easy.

“But also, we score five, (and) we could have scored probably two or three more.”

Antoine Semenyo struck twice, while Rayan Cherki and Enzo Fernandez – who curled a beautiful free kick inside the near post for his first City goal – also found joy, ensuring the hosts repeatedly regained the initiative in a game packed with attacking quality.

At the other end, however, City looked alarmingly vulnerable.

Josko Gvardiol endured a difficult afternoon at left back, while Ruben Dias struggled against Brian Brobbey, who completed a hat-trick and left the pitch with the match ball tucked under his shirt.

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey carries the match ball at the end of the match after completing a hat-trick. PHOTO: REUTERS

Dias was also fortunate to avoid an embarrassing own goal when he raced back to hook the ball off the line after almost diverting it into his own net.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was also caught out by several dangerous moments as City’s defensive unit lacked cohesion.

For all of City’s attacking brilliance, they rarely looked in complete control. Sunderland had 17 shots to City’s 16 and 9 on target, 3 more than Maresca’s men. Sunderland’s Daniel Ballard hit the post on the stroke of full-time after yet another defensive breakdown.

Manchester City's Italian manager Enzo Maresca gestures on the touchline during the match on Sept 20. PHOTO: AFP

Stronger opponents will feel encouraged if City continue to concede opportunities so readily.

“For sure we can control better, keeping the ball, no doubt,” Maresca said. “But there is also another team and they don’t want to allow us to control the game.”

The positive for the Italian is that his side boast firepower few teams can match. Haaland’s late strike meant he has now scored against all 25 Premier League clubs he has faced.

Sitting at the top of the standings with a 100 per cent record five games into his first season in charge is exactly where Maresca would have wanted his side to be, but he now has three weeks to find solutions for their defensive shortcomings before the title race resumes.

"The international break is good because we can review what we have done and what we can do better," he said. "But at the same time, we can relax a little bit more." REUTERS