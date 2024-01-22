Goalkeeper Hazel Lim earns overseas stint while on holiday in Australia

SINGAPORE - When planning for her post-graduation trip to Melbourne last November, Hazel Lim made sure to include visits to museums and art exhibitions, while also making time – and space in her luggage for her gloves and football boots – for a side trip to a football pitch.

That proved to be an inspired move as her gear came in handy when she attended trials there, with the 21-year-old goalkeeper earning her first overseas contract.

Lim, who kept goal for Balestier Khalsa and Tampines Rovers in the last two seasons of the Deloitte Women’s Premier League, has signed a deal for this season with Melbourne-based side Southern United, who compete in the Victorian Premier League Women’s (VPLW).

Lim, who completed her studies at the Institute of Technical Education College West last October, said from Melbourne: “Before I made the trip, I was encouraged by a friend who is based here to attend a few trials because this is the period when clubs are looking for players plus I can also have an exposure to football in Australia.”

“I did not have much expectations but when I got an offer from Southern, I knew I had to grab it because not everyone gets to play football overseas.”

Lim’s composure was one of the things that caught the eyes of Southern United coach, Brian Roberts.

The former New Zealand international said: “Hazel has played in a few practice matches with us and she did very well in those games. She has impressed us with her shot-stopping ability and she also brings a very calm presence to the backline.

“At the moment, we want to work on improving her distribution with her feet. We want to ensure that she can develop and her game goes forward and she can then return to Singapore and push for the No. 1 spot there.”

The VPLW is effectively the third tier of women’s football in Australia. The professional A-League Women is the top division while the National Premier Leagues Women’s (NPLW) are regional competitions in some states and territories and act as the second tier. There is no promotion to the A-League.

Southern United – who have a partnership with A-League club Melbourne City – were relegated last season from the NPLW and will compete in the VPLW in 2024.

The season is set to be held from March to September. The club will also compete in the Football Victoria Women’s State Knockout Cup.

This will be the first time that Lim is living abroad alone but it is an experience that she relishes as she sets out to improve her game and help Southern United gain promotion.

She said: “Football in Singapore as a female is just not easy. If you really want to improve yourself, and want better opportunities, you should try to go out there and take the first step.

“The goal for the first season is to make sure I do well enough to get the club promoted and earn a stint for a second season.”

In doing so, she believes she will be able to win her first national cap. Lim was called up to the Singapore squad in March 2022 for international friendly matches against Seychelles and Papua New Guinea, but was not fielded.

With Noor Kusumawati Rosman retiring last November after 51 caps as Singapore’s No. 1, she sees a window of opportunity ahead of the Asean Women’s Championship in 2024, the date for which has not been announced.