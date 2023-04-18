Goal-shy Inter Milan eye Champions League semis while crisis looms at home

MILAN – Inter Milan stand on the verge of making the Champions League semi-finals, but all is not well with a goal-shy team ahead of the visit of Benfica on Wednesday.

Last week’s superb 2-0 quarter-final, first-leg win in Lisbon gives Inter a great chance of setting up a blockbuster all-Italian last-four tie with either Napoli or local rivals AC Milan.

But judging by their domestic form, they should be nowhere near the semis.

Inter have lost more than a third of their Serie A fixtures this season – Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Monza was their 11th in 30 games – and the win at Benfica is their only victory in their last eight matches.

Simeone Inzaghi’s men sit outside the top four, a whopping 24 points behind league leaders Napoli and two behind fourth-placed Milan.

Worse, they have lost their last three home matches without scoring as formerly prolific forwards have collectively misplaced their shooting boots.

Inter are averaging less than a goal a game in the second half of the league season, and while Lautaro Martinez has not scored since March 5 in his team’s last Serie A win, over Lecce, the numbers for his attacking partners are even worse.

Edin Dzeko has been firing blanks since netting in the Super Cup against Milan on Jan 18 and Joaquin Correa’s drought extends to late October.

Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, has had a nightmare return to Inter, scoring just three times from open play all season, his other four goals in all competitions coming from the penalty spot.

“We’ve not been at our normal level. For 16 months we were the best attack in the country and now we’re not scoring enough,” said Inzaghi.

“The lads played a great game (in the first leg) against a very strong side and in a difficult stadium with a great atmosphere. And Benfica have shown that they can play great games everywhere this season. We will need another great performance to reach the semi-finals.”