Goal 2034 will lift Singapore football even if Lions fail to qualify for World Cup: Experts

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) goal of qualifying the national football team for the 2034 Fifa World Cup may seem a pipe dream to some, but former and current footballers and officials are hopeful that the spin-offs from this bold ambition will lift and improve Singapore football.

On Saturday (Aug 18), FAS vice-president Edwin Tong revealed the association's target for the Lions to play at the World Cup finals in 15 years' time, calling it a "realistic" goal.

While the idea has been met with derision and scepticism from fans, particularly after seeing the failed Goal 2010 project for Singapore to play in South Africa, football insiders and experts such as R. Sasikumar, P.N. Sivaji and Hariss Harun said that Goal 2034 is achievable if all stakeholders pull in the right direction.

Drawing up a clear blueprint, ensuring better management of the youth pipeline and increasing the number of natural turf pitches were some of the suggestions that the trio came up with for Singapore to achieve its target in 2034.

BETTER MANAGEMENT OF YOUTH PIPELINE

As a father of an eight-year-old footballer, former national defender Sasikumar sees a number of young talents on the field whenever his son plays.

However, that has not translated into results on the pitch, as the national under-15s and under-18s each struggled to just one win and one draw in five games earlier this month in Asean Football Federation tournaments.

He pointed out that having the FAS organise under-15 and under-18 competitions one year and scrapping them the next is not the answer.

Hoping to see better management of the pipeline, Sasikumar said: "When we talk about the 2034 World Cup, we are looking at the current under-10s to make the bulk of that team in 15 years' time.

"There are young talents here. But what happens to them from now till 2034? There needs to be a clear pathway and milestones set for them to hit on the way to reaching the World Cup."

For example, the under-15s need to be top two in Asean by this year, or the under-19s need to qualify for the Asian Football Confederation Under-19s by that year, said Sasikumar, managing director of sports marketing agency Red Card Global.

"To do that, the FAS needs to run consistent competitions across all age groups, and not leave it to private operators, because they need to scout and track the talents and keep them in the system," he added.

"Perhaps there could even be incentives in the form of a transfer fee system for clubs to develop players. And once you are able to have multiple divisions for an age-group competition after a few years, you know you have got a talent pool to build on."

DRAW UP A CLEAR PLAN; FUNDING IS KEY

The World Cup dream does not come easy, nor is it cheap, and Sasikumar urged the FAS to come up with a clear plan that is "backed up by realistic goals and budget".

He added: "If you want to go to the moon, you need top scientists to build a rocket because you cannot get there on a double-decker bus."

Former Singapore coach and technical director Sivaji understands that finances could be tight after the FAS saw its budget cut and controlled by Sport Singapore in recent years.

While funding is critical, he said that in the absence of a big money chest, it is necessary to have "continual coach education and develop a stream of good local coaches working together for this common good."

He added: "I am sure many lessons have been learnt from Goal 2010, one being that the time frame for 2010 was too short as the idea was first mooted in 1998.

"The timeframe now is about 14 years, and it could be achievable if the building blocks like youth and coach development are in place. There is also time to consider naturalising foreign talents and there will also be eight slots for Asia in a 48-nation World Cup in 2034.

NATIONAL SERVICE HAS TO BE 'MANAGED BETTER'

Issues like National Service will also have to be managed or negotiated better, said Sivaji. This was also highlighted by Tong on Saturday, as he suggested a relook into former football club models such as the Singapore Armed Forces Sports Associations (Safsa) and Home United, which allowed full-time National Servicemen to train and play competitive matches.

Sivaji said: "Players are at their most important stage of development into adult footballers at that age, but Mindef is also trying to cope with declining birth rates when it comes to full-time national servicemen."

DOMESTIC LEAGUE HAS TO IMPROVE

National skipper Hariss Harun hopes the level of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) will improve to give budding young talents a better platform to play and earn a living.

The midfielder said: "It is good to reach out to the grassroots and develop the youth, but the SPL also needs a lift so that these young players have a healthy environment when they turn professional.

"We can talk about sending our top players abroad to play in better leagues, but the main pool remains at home, where there must be a conducive environment to maintain a certain level of performance and professionalism at senior level," added Hariss, who plays for Malaysia Super League club Johor Darul Ta'zim and previously turned out for the Young Lions and LionsXII.

NATURAL TURF PITCHES KEY

There is a need to increase the number of natural grass pitches for children, youths and professionals to play on, said Hariss.

Currently, under the Sport Singapore-instituted ground-sharing initiative, only one - Bishan Stadium - out of four SPL stadiums is fitted with natural turf.

Hariss said: "I understand it is easier to maintain artificial pitches but 80 to 90 percent of international matches are played on natural turf - even the Luzhniki Stadium was returfed into a 95 per cent natural turf pitch for the last World Cup and Fifa have banned artificial fields for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"Other than injury and ball movement concerns, players need to be playing on the most commonly used surface so they will not be at a disadvantage when they play on the international stage and every little detail counts."

Even as online forums heat up with discussions of FAS' Goal 2034 dream, it is clear that the sport is something that is close to Singaporeans' hearts. Like their countrymen, the trio of Sasikumar, Sivaji and Hariss said they would love to see Singapore football make it to the big leagues, but added that even the Lions fall short, there would be enough progress made to see tangible results on the pitch for future generations.

Sasikumar said: "More than Goal 2034, the whole blueprint should be a revival of Singapore football."