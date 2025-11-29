Go Ahead Eagles fine Edvardsen for mocking Stuttgart player Stiller's appearance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 29 - Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles have fined their striker Victor Edvardsen for making fun of VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller's appearance during their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Edvardsen made gestures towards his nose directed at Stiller, mocking the Germany international as Stuttgart thrashed Go Ahead Eagles 4-0. The incident drew widespread criticism, with former Dutch international Wesley Sneijder calling it bullying.

Sweden's Edvardsen later apologised for his behaviour.

Go Ahead Eagles on Friday fined the 29-year-old Edvardsen 500 euros ($579.75), which they said would be donated to the club's social branch.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for my behaviour yesterday. Things were said and done between us that have no place on a football pitch," Edvardsen said in a statement on the club's website.

Edvardsen said he had gone to the Stuttgart dressing room after the match to apologise.

"We are completely dissatisfied with Victor's behaviour and distance ourselves from it. It is good that he apologised afterwards but it remains a stain on the evening," Go Ahead Eagles general manager Jan Willem van Dop said. REUTERS