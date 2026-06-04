Glazer family members studying Manchester United stake sale, Bloomberg News reports

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 6, 2025 General view of a corner flag with the Manchester United emblem before the match REUTERS/Peter Powell/ File Photo

June 3 - Some Glazer family members have been debating whether to sell their stake in Manchester United FC after more than two decades of ownership, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Several stakeholders in the U.S.-based billionaire family have been studying the possibility of divesting part or all of their holdings in the English Premier League football club, the report said.

The club's New York-listed shares were up 7% in extended trading.

The internal talks initially centered on stake sales by some individual family members, who are now trying to convince others to join them, according to the report.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the Glazer family could not immediately be reached.

The report on current deliberations comes more than two years after the family sold a roughly 29% stake in the club to INEOS Group Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, giving the billionaire control of their soccer operations.

The Glazer family, who still owns a majority of the club, has faced strong criticism from fans for saddling the club with debt, overspending on players and putting off investments on infrastructure.

Ratcliffe has taken steps to revive United's fortunes, including cutting jobs and raising ticket prices.

After struggling to replicate the success the club enjoyed on- and off-the-pitch under Alex Ferguson, United's third-place finish this season under Michael Carrick secured a berth in the Champions League for the first time in two seasons.

United shares ended Wednesday at $21.11, valuing the Old Trafford club at $3.64 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. REUTERS