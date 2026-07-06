Glasner joins Forest after silverware-filled spell at Palace

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July 6 - Oliver Glasner has been appointed head coach of Nottingham Forest, the Premier League club said on Monday, succeeding Vítor Pereira and a string of managers before him over the last year.

Fifty-one-year-old Glasner became a free agent at the end of a successful spell at Crystal Palace that included an FA Cup triumph and a UEFA Conference League title.

Over the past year Forest have churned through managers at a remarkable pace: Nuno Espírito Santo was sacked in September 2025, Ange Postecoglou lasted 39 days before being dismissed in October, Sean Dyche was fired in February after 114 days, and then Pereira took over, making Forest the first Premier League club to have four different permanent managers in a single season.

Glasner chose not to extend his contract at Selhurst Park despite steering them to silverware, prompting interest from several European clubs.

"It was evident to me that they have a clear vision for this football club and complete trust and belief in me and my staff to build a strong future together over the long term," Glasner said in a statement.

The Austrian former Eintracht Frankfurt boss takes over a squad containing some highly rated players, including Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood.

However, he will be without the services of Elliot Anderson, who joined Manchester City last week in a £116 million ($155 million) deal, reported to be the most expensive transfer for a British player.

"Oliver is a winner. He has earned success through his leadership, his personality and the style of football his teams play," Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said.

Glasner's first competitive test will come when Forest host Leeds United in their season opener in August. REUTERS